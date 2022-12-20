Charges for toy shop owner over death of pedestrian in Wellington

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident on the curb at St Mary's St, Thorndon.

The owner of several Toy World stores around Wellington has been charged with careless use of a motor vehicle causing the death of a pedestrian in Thorndon.

Phillip George Bramley​, 56, appeared in Wellington District Court on Tuesday on a charge of careless use of a motor vehicle causing the death of Rachael Mary Davin and one of causing injury to Basil Keith Emms.

He has not pleaded to the charges.

Wellington District Court community magistrate Brigid Corcoran​ remanded him on bail until February with one bail condition - not to drive.

Davin, 76, was critically injured in the incident at St Mary St in Thorndon around 6.45pm on August 31 as she crossed St Mary St, She had been receiving treatment in Wellington Hospital but died.

Stuff understands the couple was crossing the road when both were struck by a large ute, which was turning right from Tinakori Rd. It is understood the pair had just been in the nearby Thorndon General Store