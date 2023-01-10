'Why is she hiding?': Woman's plea for help to find daughter's alleged killer

Karen De Luna, who allegedly killed 2-year-old Bea Daleon, is one of New Zealand’s most wanted international fugitives.

In 2016, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey exchanged emails with Karen Nenite De Luna and said police were keen to talk to her.

Medical evidence suggested she was responsible for the death of 2-year-old Bea Daleon, who’d suffered a catastrophic head injury while in her care at a rural Southland home in 2012, Harvey wrote.

De Luna, who was living in the Philippines, denied any wrongdoing, but said she wanted to return to New Zealand and sort everything out.

“As I’ve said before, I’m very much willing to come. I will let you know when,” she said.

Harvey was hopeful that she would.

But in the months and years that have followed, emails he’s sent to her have gone unanswered.

Police believe she remains in the Philippines, but her exact whereabouts is unknown.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Bea Daleon, also known as Mague, died in Southland in April 2012. Police allege she was murdered by Karen De Luna.

De Luna is one of New Zealand’s most wanted international fugitives. There’s a warrant for her arrest for Bea’s murder, and she’s the subject of an Interpol red notice, meaning police across the world are keeping an eye out for her.

But the Philippines, which has no extradition treaty with New Zealand, is not obligated to surrender one of its citizens to face charges here, and has so far proven to be somewhat of a safe haven for De Luna.

Ring binders filled with hundreds of documents related to the homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Daleon, are stacked on shelves in Harvey’s office at Invercargill Police Station. They’re a constant reminder of a case, which he knows has caused immense pain to Bea’s parents, Margie and Benedict.

“The most frustrating part is the fact we’ve got a mother and a father who’ve lost a child, and they’re still in the dark about how that’s occurred,” says Harvey, who’s now a detective inspector.

Robyn Edie Detective Inspector Stu Harvey is the officer in charge of the investigation into Bea Daleon’s death.

The Daleons, who were also both from the Philippines, often paid De Luna to babysit their daughter while they worked at nearby dairy farms.

Shortly after 3.15pm on April 16, 2012, she phoned Benedict and said Bea was having a seizure.

The toddler was rushed to hospital, but died several days later after her life support was switched off.

She’d suffered a skull fracture.

De Luna was interviewed by detectives, but was allowed to return to the Philippines with her husband and two children several months later, because at that stage police were still in the process of obtaining medical evidence from experts, and had no ability to stop her from leaving.

It wasn’t until December 2016 that she was charged with murder. By then, she’d cut ties with the police.

Margie and Benedict Daleon now live in Australia.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Mourners gather after Bea Daleon's death in Southland in April 2012.

It's been more than a decade since the death of their daughter – a young girl with a cheeky smile, big brown eyes and long black hair.

Bea, whose nickname was Mague, would be 12 if she were alive today, but Margie can’t bear to think what she’d be like.

She and her husband have only mustered the strength to commemorate the anniversary of their daughter’s passing in the last two years.

“It still feels like yesterday. There’s a missing piece … in my heart.”

Margie is desperate to get justice for Bea – “it would mean everything, that’s the only thing we hope for” – but doesn’t know whether it will ever happen.

She has repeatedly contacted police in her homeland, and even hired a private investigator, but is no closer to finding out where her daughter’s suspected killer is.

Filipino officers visited the last place De Luna was known to live in the Philippines, but she was not there and is thought to be in another province in the country.

Margie says she plans to look for her daughter’s killer herself when she returns home for her mother’s birthday later this year.

“Why is she not answering phone calls … and emails? Why is she hiding? Why is she not saying something if her conscience is clear?”

Harvey says police won’t stop pursuing De Luna until she’s in custody.

“This isn’t going to go away. This file is going to stay active for as long as she’s alive. It would be much better for her to come and explain her side of the story and provide some explanation in regards to how the injuries occurred, rather than having this hanging over her head.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Bea, who nickname was Mague, and her parents Benedict and Margie Daleon.

In August 2017, Coroner Bridget Windley found that, on the balance of probabilities, Bea had died from blunt force trauma to the head sustained in “non-accidental circumstances” while in De Luna’s care.

"This is an unusual case," Windley said.

"With the accused now residing in a country that has no extradition treaty with New Zealand ... the criminal allegation against the accused may never be tested and determined by the court."

She suppressed medical evidence and certain statements given for the purposes of the coronial inquiry to protect De Luna’s right to a fair trial, should she return to New Zealand.

Anyone with information about Karen De Luna's whereabouts should contact police in New Zealand on 105. People calling from overseas can phone +64 49 105 105. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (local) or +64 9 927 3971 (overseas).