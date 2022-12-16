Second woman charged with helping man who allegedly fatally stabbed dog walker

A police officer escorts a dog walker who accidentally walked into the crime scene at Bexley Reserve. (File photo).

A second woman has been charged with helping a man who is alleged to have fatally stabbed a dog walker at a city park.

Bailey Messervy, 18, is accused of murdering 62-year-old Nigel Wilson, who was attacked at Bexley Reserve in east Christchurch on November 14, dying eight days later.

The woman, 32, of Corhampton St, Aranui, is charged with assisting Messervy avoid arrest by tampering with evidence, and had her first appearance in front of Judge Brian Callaghan at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

The woman was granted bail and will reappear at the High Court with the other two accused on February 3. Her bail was not opposed by police.

Police have already charged a 23-year-old woman with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

That woman and Messervy were arrested after police searched two properties in Corhampton St, Aranui, just 500m from the reserve, two days after the attack.

Messervy’s case was transferred to the High Court at his last appearance on December 7, and he remains in custody.

CHRIS SKELTON Susan with her dog, Gibbs. Susan regularly walks her dog at Bexley Reserve, but after the stabbing walks with another person.

Wilson, aged in his 60s, was rushed to hospital after members of his family found him critically injured near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve in the city’s east about 6.20am on November 14.

Police previously said Wilson was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog, in what they described as a “brutal” attack.

Members of his family went out looking for him after his dog, which was unharmed, returned home alone.

The victim lived a short walk from where he was attacked. His family had requested privacy, police said.