Youths lead police on 10-minute slow car chase through college grounds

One of two stolen cars stopped by police on Te Aute College grounds.

Six teens in two stolen cars led police on a slow speed pursuit around a college grounds in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday.

Sergeant Neil Baker said several police units from Central Hawke’s Bay and Hastings responded to a report of two stolen cars driving dangerously from Hastings towards Waipawa at about 2pm on Thursday.

The cars, a Mazda Demio and a Mazda Familia, entered the grounds of Te Aute College, about 30km south of Hastings.

“We were able to contain them within the grounds and managed to use road spikes to slow one of them down. That vehicle [the Demio] continued to drive all over the rugby grounds and around the school – anywhere it could – before making an attempt to force its way through steel barriers with no joy,” Baker said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland school put in lockdown after allegedly stolen vehicle driven on to campus

* Pursuits, dog bites and a brawl in Dunedin's student area

* Handcuffed youth offender allegedly steals patrol car, takes it on a ride through Auckland



The slow pursuit took about 10 minutes before coming to an end and the two occupants were quickly apprehended, he said.

SUPPLIED The stolen car, from which four youths fled, on the grounds of Te Aute College.

Meanwhile, four occupants of the other car chose to exit the car and try to flee on foot.

“We had a police dog handler close by and managed to track them through some farmland nearby, across the state highway and to the railway lines on the other side of the road, where we arrested them,” Baker said.

The college was cordoned off but State Highway 2, which runs immediately beside the college, was not closed.

“But obviously with the spectacle going on with the car driving around and a police car behind it there were a number of cars and trucks that stopped to watch the show, meaning traffic became very slow for a while.”

The six occupants males, aged between 13 and 17 were arrested. All were well known to police, Baker said.

Four were released to their caregivers and two were remanded in custody and were to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

It was the last day of school for the students at Te Aute College, which was put into lockdown while the incident played out. Neighbouring Pukehou primary school was also put into lockdown.

Baker said the youths’ behaviour was extremely concerning.

“It’s the lack of compassion these young ones are showing now days towards people’s property or safety. Their driving was horrendous with a number of complaints about dangerous overtaking. They’re putting people’s lives at risk, and they just don’t seem to care.”