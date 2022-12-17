Armed Offenders Squad block Invercargill street after firearms report

The police Armed Offenders Squad has responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in Invercargill. (File photo)

The Armed Offenders Squad has blocked off an area in Invercargill following a report a firearm was discharged.

A police spokeswoman said they were responding to a disorder incident on Earn St.

Do you know anything about this? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

They received a call at about 7.20pm to a report of people fighting.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police are at the scene and working to establish what has occurred.

Cordons are in place while squad works in the area.