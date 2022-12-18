One person injured as Armed Offenders Squad called to Invercargill street after firearms report

The police Armed Offenders Squad has responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in Invercargill. (File photo)

One person has been injured following an incident in Invercargill on Saturday night.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to an Earn St property at 7.20pm following a report a firearm was discharged.

Invercargill Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said in a statement that after initial reports no injuries were sustained during the incident, but one person later presented at hospital with injuries and was expected to be discharged later on Sunday.

He said police were making inquiries.

“The Armed Offenders Squad attended the incident as a precautionary measure. Multiple scene examinations are ongoing today as police work to determine the circumstances.

”Events such as this can be alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity. Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously and will work to hold offenders to account.”

He said no arrests had been made.

“Police are appealing for anyone who saw a white Toyota Camry 2006 in the Earn St area at the time of the incident.”

An Earn St resident, who wished not to be named, said she had heard a commotion and a loud bang at around 7pm before the police and Armed Offenders Squad arrived.

“I heard what I thought was a potato cannon go off because I know what they sound like because the guy next door had a party last year, and he had a spud cannon then, and it sounded exactly the same.

“It didn’t sound like a gunshot, it was too muffled.

“I heard some noises and some people having a bit of a squabble shortly after that and thought ‘OK, usual Saturday night’ and didn’t think anything of it.”

But the next time she looked out to the street she saw police cars “all over the place”.

“And they told me there had been a firearm let off, and then the Armed Offenders Squad turned up and were there for about five hours.

“It’s usually pretty quiet around here, but we do get a wee bit of noise, a few cars doing burnouts, a few spats and squabbles and people getting drunk and being silly and things like that.”

A police forensic team was at the scene on Sunday and a cordon remained in place around the property.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 221217/7812.

People can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.