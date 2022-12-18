Community leader worried about gang retaliation pleads for 'peace and calm' after man killed outside Auckland church

A person has died at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church while a Saturday service was being held.

A community leader is pleading for peace and calm following the death of a senior Mongrel Mob member who was shot dead outside an Auckland church on Saturday.

Daniel Eliu, 46, was killed outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church in what the police said was a targeted attack.

He had just finished attending an empowerment gathering called True Stories, led by David Latele Snr, and was coming out of the church when he was shot.

Eliu had spent time in prison for kidnapping and abusing a former partner, and for slashing a man’s face with a boxcutter.

Latele, the father of retired Kiwi professional boxer Brown Butterbean, took to Facebook to ask the Mongrel Mob to “let the dust of this tragedy settle”.

He was one of a handful of people who ran over to Eliu after he was shot, and performed first aid and CPR before emergency services arrived.

“Mongrel Mob Rangatira Ma. A solemn reach out to you all. I'm pleading for peace and calm at this difficult time,” Latele wrote.

“I'm absolutely in shock of today's tragedy as I know you all are also. Some of you may or may not know that I am the face of Grace Foundation. I have for many years provided a Whare of hope and healing for one and all and many past and present have been our Kuri Bros.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police received reports of the shooting at about 10am on Saturday.

“For the safety of all our Grace whanau I seek your aroha and awhi and let the dust of this tragedy settle..”

On Saturday, Latele, the co-founder of Grace Foundation which runs True Stories session, said they heard popping sounds and didn’t realise what had happened until they saw Eliu stumble.

Letele said those present would be shaken and he didn’t know how the Grace Foundation would move forward until the dust had settled from the attack.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua in a statement on Saturday said the shooting “appeared” to be isolated, as the killing was targeted.

Eddie Tupa’i, the president and lead pastor for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church NZ,​ said Eliu was not a member of the congregation.

He said there were community groups outside the church when the incident took place, but he wasn’t sure which group was involved.

“It’s quite a happening place on Saturdays with all the community groups we have coming through.”

The church was saddened and sent its condolences to Eliu’s family, Tupa’i said.

“The fact that somebody has lost their life [on church grounds] is a tragedy.”