'Tis the season for a spike in ramraids - Shopkeeper left with $200k clean-up

Bryant Park Super Liquor on Sandwich road was ramraided early Monday morning, with Gary Sandhu and Rajni Sharma left wondering what can be done to stop this behaviour.

A Waikato retailer expects crime to get worse as the countdown to Christmas hits single digits and clean-up costs spiral into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for one business.

After a weekend spent hunting for crims who hacked two fingers off a Frankton dairy worker, police spent Monday investigating two Waikato ramraids and a commercial burglary.

One Hamilton bottle store is cleaning up and estimated $100,000 to $200,000 worth of damage after a ramraid on Monday morning that left the front of the store caved in and pricey high-end liquor smashed. The Super Liquor on Sandwich Rd is expected to be closed for a couple days in the busy lead-up to Christmas as a result.

The bottle store was ramraided with the car bursting through steel gates at the road before smashing into the store’s roller door.

Ash Parmar, who owns other bottle stores in Ngaruawahia and Huntly which have been recently targeted, said the growing threat of violence, along with the sheer volume of raids was terrifying.

“I am most worried about whether there are going to be more attacks like the machete attack. The dairy worker did nothing to stop them, if anything he just ran to the back, but he was chased and got hurt quite badly.”

SUPPLIED The ramraid moved the counter and the shelf with expensive bottles of alcohol.

Parmar has warned authorities that crime is going to “kick-off big time” in the Christmas/ New Year period.

“It was calm in November which maybe ties in with [what police say] some of the real big offenders are put away for a couple of weeks. But when they’re released they regroup quickly and are off again.”

Parmar said because nothing can be done to stop the youth offenders a lot of crime goes unreported.

“I’m not a police commander or a politician but Christmas and New Year is coming and some of these highest offending boys should be rounded up and kept in preventive custody of some description.

“But I don't know how the system works.

“But the retailers are really scared of what else could happen, everyone is a sitting duck right now.”

What is a concern for Parmar is the mental health of business owners.

“What no one is talking about at some time one of these retailers is going to self harm. We all have our own problems and all this [crime] goes on top. The Government kind of thinks we are robots, but we have emotions, and feelings and things going on in our lives as well.”

SUPPLIED The stolen car used in ramraid on Super Liquor on Sandwich Rd, Hamilton

In a spate of Waikato raids police said there was a ramraid burglary on a commercial property on Bryant Road, St Andrews near Hamilton at 1.53am, before another at Noel Leeming in Cambridge at 3.49am.

There was then a burglary of a Te Awamutu business on Sloane St at 4.31am.

Police are investigating if the burglaries are connected.

Stuff has also learnt the burger restaurant Carl’s Junior on Greenwood St, in Hamilton was broken into, along with Huntly KFC.

SUPPLIED CCTV footage from a neighbouring store shows a car reversing into Gun City numerous times.

Despondent Super Liquor owner, Rajni Sharma, is at a loss as to how offenders can be stopped.

“We were robbed about four weeks ago around 5pm-6pm. They came in and took cigarettes and the till, then this.”

Sharma said she was scared, especially since Saturday’s aggravated robbery where a shopkeeper was attacked with a machete, losing a finger and thumb.

“What is next? People losing their jobs, body parts, life, what’s next?”

Normally Sharma would be getting into the Christmas spirit, instead it will take a couple of days to fix the mess the offenders left behind – she said that’s if she can find tradesmen to do the work at this time of year.

“This is one of our busiest weeks, we are trying to get orders done.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Noel Leeming in Cambridge was one of at least three businesses burgled early on Monday morning

Sharma also expects her insurance to increase, especially after the previous robbery where thieves took about 150 cartons of cigarettes.

Manager Garry Sandhu owned the store previously for 20 years and never had problems like this. He’s now seeing it get worse.

“It feels like it was planned. They must have known the layout by the bottles that were left behind,” Sandhu said.

Police said they were following lines of enquiry to locate the offenders and determine if the incidents are linked.