Youth criminals 'out of control' says top cop as police shot at, homes and shops invaded

Police have reports of shots being fired towards scene guards at a Hamilton property where youths were arrested. Pictured are officers in the area on Monday morning.

Four teenagers were arrested in Hamilton on Monday after a series of overnight incidents.

Police believe a passing car shot at officers serving as scene guards at the Bader Street address. Waikato officers are now armed.

Overnight incidents police were investigating include a ram-raid-style burglary in St Andrews, Hamilton, burglaries in Cambridge and Te Awamutu, and a home invasion and car theft south of Hamilton.

It’s thought a total of 10 young people were involved in the incidents and the Waikato police boss has warned any outstanding offenders to “give up”.

Police were allegedly fired at from a passing vehicle in the wake of youth arrests linked to a string of overnight ramraids and burglaries in the Waikato.

The region’s top cop says the four arrested – aged 15, 17, 18, and 19 – have gang connections.

“They are an organised crime group, pure and simple,” Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said.

And he had strong words for alleged offenders still on the run: ”Give up – we’re coming to get you”.

The arrested youths had allegedly entered a house and stolen a car from the shocked occupants in Gillard Road, following a raid in Te Awamutu, and after their car caught fire.

The stolen car was eventually road-spiked to a halt and a police dog team caught the youths in the Bader St area of Hamilton.

Tom Lee/Stuff "These people are now out of control. Their violence is escalating,” Waikato Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said (file photo).

Scene guards at the property where the youths were arrested were reportedly shot at from a “light-coloured car”, police said, noting this report is yet to be substantiated.

Scene guard officers didn’t return fire because they weren’t armed at the time, Bird said, but all Waikato police staff are now carrying firearms.

At this stage there was no established link between this and the recent Irvine St Dairy robbery in Hamilton, in which a worker’s thumb and finger were cut off with a machete, he said.

But recent crimes in the area show “these people are now out of control. Their violence is escalating”, he said.

In the overnight offending, baseball bats were used on a security guard’s car in Cambridge.

Police earlier said it’s thought 10 young people were involved in the latest incidents and Bird said it’s not known if they have guns.

Police are providing support to the homeowners whose house was entered and car stolen.

“They are understandably shaken, and one has minor injuries,” a statement said.

Previously, a Hamilton shokeeper said he expected crime to get worse as the countdown to Christmas hits single digits and clean-up costs spiral into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for one business.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bryant Park Super Liquor on Sandwich road was ramraided early Monday morning, with Gary Sandhu and Rajni Sharma left wondering what can be done to stop this behaviour.

After a weekend spent hunting for criminals who hacked two fingers off a Frankton dairy worker, police spent Monday investigating two Waikato ramraids and a commercial burglary.

One Hamilton bottle store is cleaning up and estimated $100,000 to $200,000 worth of damage after a ramraid on Monday morning that left the front of the store caved in and pricey high-end liquor smashed. The Super Liquor on Sandwich Rd is expected to be closed for a couple of days in the busy lead-up to Christmas as a result.

The bottle store was ramraided with the car bursting through steel gates at the road before smashing into the store’s roller door.

Ash Parmar, who owns other bottle stores in Ngāruawāhia and Huntly which have been recently targeted, said the growing threat of violence, along with the sheer volume of raids was terrifying.

“I am most worried about whether there are going to be more attacks like the machete attack. The dairy worker did nothing to stop them, if anything he just ran to the back, but he was chased and got hurt quite badly.”

SUPPLIED The ramraid moved the counter and the shelf with expensive bottles of alcohol.

Parmar has warned authorities that crime is going to “kick-off big time” in the Christmas/ New Year period.

“I’m not a police commander or a politician but Christmas and New Year is coming and some of these highest offending boys should be rounded up and kept in preventive custody of some description.

“But the retailers are really scared of what else could happen, everyone is a sitting duck right now.”

What is a concern for Parmar is the mental health of business owners and the possibility they could self-harm.

“We all have our own problems and all this [crime] goes on top. The Government kind of thinks we are robots, but we have emotions, and feelings and things going on in our lives as well.”

SUPPLIED The stolen car used in ramraid on Super Liquor on Sandwich Rd, Hamilton

In a spate of Waikato raids police said there was a ramraid burglary on a commercial property on Bryant Road, St Andrews near Hamilton at 1.53am, before another at Noel Leeming in Cambridge at 3.49am.

There was then a burglary of a Te Awamutu business on Sloane St at 4.31am.

Stuff has also learnt the burger restaurant Carl’s Junior on Greenwood St, in Hamilton was broken into, along with Huntly KFC.

SUPPLIED CCTV footage from a neighbouring store shows a car reversing into Gun City numerous times.

Despondent Super Liquor owner, Rajni Sharma, is at a loss as to how offenders can be stopped.

“We were robbed about four weeks ago around 5pm-6pm. They came in and took cigarettes and the till, then this.”

Sharma said she was scared, especially since Hamilton’s recent machete robbery.

“What is next? People losing their jobs, body parts, life, what’s next?”

Normally Sharma would be getting into the Christmas spirit, instead it will take a couple of days to fix the mess the offenders left behind – she said that’s if she can find tradesmen to do the work at this time of year.

“This is one of our busiest weeks, we are trying to get orders done.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Noel Leeming in Cambridge was one of at least three businesses burgled early on Monday morning

Sharma also expects her insurance to increase, especially after the previous robbery where thieves took about 150 cartons of cigarettes.

