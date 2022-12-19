Man shaves pubic hair in view of neighbours - sparking police callout

Police were called to the Dunedin suburb of Ōpoho over a report a man was trimming his pubic hair.

A neighbour rang police over a hedge trimming dispute in a bush-clad suburb of Dunedin.

But that call-out was not over the green foliage dividing their properties, but on a man trimming his pubic hair outside his home, in full view of the neighbour on Friday about noon.

The actions of the 40-year-old man was observed by his Ōpoho Rd neighbour ‘’shaving his pubic hair in front of his house in full public view”, leading to a police call-out, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police attended and imparted education advice, including the appropriate place to trim pubic hair, which would be inside his house.

No further action was taken.