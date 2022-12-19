Drink driver almost seven times over limit sentenced

A drink driver who was caught nearly seven times over the limit has appeared in court.

A driver who recorded one of the highest breath alcohol readings in the country has been sentenced to nine months supervision.

Saffron Janice Paris, 37, entered a guilty plea on a charge of drink-driving when she appeared before community magistrate Simon Heale in the Dunedin District Court on Monday afternoon.

She was stopped by police after members of the public reported seeing her vehicle weaving across the road, crossing the centreline and multiple near misses with parked cars in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington, on the evening of Tuesday, November 8.

Ross Giblin Police breath test drivers during an operation over summer.

When officer stopped her, she admitted to drinking alcohol. Paris recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1707 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

The court heard at the time of the incident she had stopped taking a prescription drug, causing her confusion at the time of the incident.

That included thinking she was driving to work in the morning.

‘’I want to make sure it is not going to happen again,’’ Heale told her.

She was convicted to a sentence of supervision for nine months, and asked to complete drug and alcohol treatment.

In addition, she was disqualified from driving for 28 days, and could apply for an alcohol interlock licence where she would be subject to a zero alcohol licence.

The previous highest breath alcohol level recorded in the Southern District was 1621mcg, in 2018.

Data from an Official Information Act request from Stuff for the five years from 2017, revealed some of the worst drink-driving cases in the country.

That included a motorist who returned a breath alcohol reading of 2235mcg – almost nine times over the legal limit – in Tasman in 2020.

The highest breath alcohol reading in Canterbury was 1900mcg in 2019.