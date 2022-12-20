Alleged shooter waited at church for victim before killing, witness says

A person has died at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church while a Saturday service was being held.

The alleged shooter involved in the killing of a man outside a church in south Auckland lay in wait through the service, according a witness.

Daniel Eliu, 46, was shot dead outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on Saturday as he and other congregation members shuffled from the church around 10am.

Eliu, a senior member of the Mongrel Mob in Auckland, had been at a Christmas service for the Grace Foundation, which helps those from marginalised backgrounds turn their lives around.

He had spent time in prison for kidnapping and abusing a former partner and for his involvement in slashing a man’s face with a boxcutter.

READ MORE:

* Community leader worried about gang retaliation pleads for 'peace and calm' after man killed outside Auckland church

* Auckland church shooting victim was 46-year-old Daniel Eliu

* Anger at 'disrespectful' theft of hearse from south Auckland funeral home



But one of Grace Foundation’s co-founders, Tui Letele, said no matter what his past was, Eliu didn’t deserve what happened to him. She said he had started to turn his life around after joining their ranks.

One of her adult daughters had been standing near Eliu when she heard what she thought was a party popper, she said.

James Halpin/Stuff Police have confirmed they have collected CCTV from the church as part of the investigation.

But she turned around to see Eliu stumble and fall to the ground with the shooter firing again when he fell, Letele said.

“It was chaos, nobody knew what was happening.”

Her husband Dave and a handful of others raced to Eliu’s side, trying in vain to keep him alive, administering first aid and CPR.

“We’re all at a loss after what happened – everyone is in shock,” she said.

RICKY WILSON Grace Foundation co-founder Tui Letele said her daughter saw the shooting unfold. (File photo)

But Letele said the whole incident had been caught on the church’s many cameras, one of which showed the alleged shooter during the service.

“He was there the whole time, we had so many kids running around the whole time.”

Letele said the alleged shooter was “an outsider” who those at the service didn’t know.

Two members of the church who asked not to be named, confirmed the church had CCTV and the footage had been handed over to police.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mongrel Mob members were seen waiting at the cordon after the shooting on Saturday.

One said they understood the assailant had been “staking out his opportunity to make an attack”.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua confirmed on Saturday footage from the church was “proving to be very helpful” to the police investigation.

He said police believed it was an “isolated incident, as the victim was deliberately targeted”.

When asked about the shooter waiting outside the church, police said they were not able to comment at this stage of the investigation.

Letele said the Grace Foundation had been using the church for close to 15 years, and she hoped the shooting wouldn’t put an end to that.

But Eddie Tupa’i, the president and lead pastor for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church NZ,​ said the church wanted to keep working with the foundation as they were part of the congregation’s “whanau”.

He said the church community had been “rocked” by the killing, and church elders had been checking on congregation members since Saturday.

Police are yet to make an arrest in relation to the shooting, and their investigation is ongoing.