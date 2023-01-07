The town of 100 fires and the Kai Beautification Society

It was something of an in-house joke whenever a house was destroyed by arson, but was the Kaitangata Beautification Society real or imagined?

In a small South Otago town lies a very big secret.

The sign welcoming motorists driving south on State Highway 1 reads Kaitangata, Black Gold Town, a nod to the town’s coal mining history, and which is still home to a large open pit mine.

The town – population 750 – made international headlines for offering cheap home and land packages in an effort to woo new residents. It’s 11km southeast of Balclutha, just over an hour south of Dunedin, and known to locals as ‘Kai’.

But before attracting global attention the township repeatedly made local headlines over a series of suspicious fires.

Simon Scott/Stuff Kaitangata firefighter Michael Robson hoses down hot spots the day after the Wangaloa Rd bush fires in 2010.

Rumours over who was behind those fires have circulated for years, becoming something of an in-house joke to people in the area who dubbed the firebugs the “Kai Beautification Society”.

But was a secretive group of arsonists deliberately targeting property including derelict houses and pine plantations, in the town?

Figures released to Stuff by Fire and Emergency New Zealand reveal there were certainly issues in the town involving structure fires.

Between 1991 and 2020, there were 122 structure fires in the township, which according to the 2018 Census had 444 private dwellings and 72 unoccupied private dwellings.

Cassandra Pokoney/Stuff Firemen working to put out the fire in a Kaitangata house in 2009.

The spate of suspicious fires peaked in 2010, including two separate arson attacks on the same Water St property in January.

A month later a forestry block was targeted, followed a month after that by another suspected arson of a property on Christchurch St.

Eighteen police officers then went door-to-door in the town looking for answers and a police caravan was set up in a bid to get witnesses to come forward. No-one did.

A community meeting about the arsons, off-limits to media, was organised by community leaders in an effort to persuade locals to speak to police.

Balclutha's community constable told the Otago Daily Times the culture of silence in Kaitangata was driven by fear of retribution, loyalty, and “good people turning a blind eye”.

JOHN HAWKINS Another suspicious fire, in Start St, Kaitangata in 2013.

After the deliberate torching of another derelict home in January 2010, a police officer said:‘’It's almost like a ritual for certain people in Kaitangata to go out and light a fire because there's nothing better to do.”

Meanwhile, a source in the same story noted it had been a standing joke in the town for years that the "Kai Beautification Society" had been at work whenever another derelict building was burnt down in the town.

Not everyone believed Kaitangata locals were the ones to blame. People from the nearby larger town of Balclutha were known to brag about their involvement in one or more of the arsons, but it was never clear if it was just to join in on the joke.

Joyce Beck, Queen Service Medal recipient for her dedication to Kaitangata, didn’t find it funny.

She had been the principal of the local school for more than 30 years, and is the secretary of Kaitangata and District Promotions, the group behind the scheme to buy land – including neglected or unused property – and build affordable housing to attract new families.

She said the arsons had been a genuine concern for locals. Rumours abounded about the Kai Beautification Society, she said, but she was among those who believed outsiders could be involved.

“There was always the fear someone would be inside [the building],” she said. There was also fear for the safety of firefighters battling the blazes.

Beck said, historically, people from out of town “looked down” on the staunch Kaitangata locals.

A large chunk of the town’s population lost their jobs when the mines closed in the 1970s, causing years of upheaval and hardship that, for many, brought the community closer, but also drove some out of town in search of a new job.

Homes were emptied, then remained empty.

Jill Robb/Stuff Kaitangata’s popularity is resurging with interest in biking and boating activities and jobs at a nearby freezing works.

As a child, Beck remembered feeling the rest of Otago considered them “second rate”.

Now, there was such a high demand for workers at the nearby Finegand freezing works that people needed to be bussed in from Dunedin – over an hour away – due to lack of housing.

Kaitangata was becoming renowned as the place to go for mountainbiking, BMX riding, boating, its new camp grounds and other leisure activities.

At the height of the fires in 2010, two teens were nabbed after fire razed a shed, with the pair also admitting the arson of a vehicle weeks earlier.

Simon Scott/Stuff A house in Eddystone St, Kaitangata, was demolished with a bulldozer following a fire in 2009.

However, the teens were not believed to be the ones involved in the majority of fires, with a focus onthree local men as persons of interest in the arson investigations.

But with no witnesses, the arsons remain unresolved.

One real estate blurb which successfully marketed a fire damaged property on Britport St, noted ‘’opportunity knocks for someone seeking a development project’’.

‘’If you are looking for a sunny section to put a tiny house on, or a relocatable house, this one is certainly affordable.

‘’Still on site are the remains of the original house, the result of an arson attempt.’’