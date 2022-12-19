Teenager behind week-long crime spree says he is sorry

A ramraid at Oak Village Food mart, Halswell, in August, believed to have been committed by young people.

A 14-year-old boy has admitted cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and committing a major crime spree across Christchurch, including stealing cars, assaulting other young people and burglaries.

The boy admitted 86 charges in total, the most recent of which were heard at the Christchurch Youth Court last Thursday, when he also agreed to apologise to all of his victims.

His charges included assault with intent to injure, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery and theft.

Some of the crimes were recorded by other youths and posted to social media.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Christchurch Youth Court judge Jane McMeeken has been presiding over the boy’s case. (File photo).

Letters of apology would be sent to all the boy’s victims, the court heard, and he has already met with some to say sorry.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded in custody – where he will spend Christmas before he is sentenced formally in January.

Police dedicated significant resource to trying to apprehend the teenager, including calling in a helicopter to help catch him in October.

His arrest came at a time when alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade.

“There are so many victims. So many people who have been hurt, you really need to think about that,” Youth Court judge Jane McMeeken told him on Thursday.

“Yes, your Honour,” he responded.

The teenager was responsible for stealing a number of cars and more than $1000 worth of petrol in a week.

He told the judge that apologising to his victims was “fair.”

He was being held in Te Puna Wai youth justice residence and had spent some time in the isolated secure unit because he was “acting up”, the court heard.

SUPPLIED Three burglars ramraided the Indian Roots restaurant in a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning. (Video first published on November 20, 2022)

“Make good decisions … you can’t change what’s happened but you can make better decisions,” the judge said to him as he was remanded in custody.

The boy’s father was in court and said he’d had limited contact with his son in recent weeks.

Some of the crimes had “been going for most of the year” and not all of the charges were laid in relation to just one week of alleged offending, his father previously told Stuff.

* CORRECTION: This story has been updated to clarify the charges faced by the teenager. (Story updated 5.10pm, December 19, 2022.)