Men most likely to be victims of 'sextortion', cases on the rise

Cases of ‘sextortion’ are on the rise and a top detective is concerned the true number of cases is much higher, with victims too afraid or embarrassed to make a complaint.

Offenders target victims by tricking them into sending sexually explicit material before blackmailing them – threatening to share the content unless they pay money.

Detective senior sergeant Jodie Lyons said in the year to September 2022, there were 199 reports of sextortion – but these were just cases that end up being reported to police.

“Absolutely, the numbers are higher,” Lyons said.

According to data released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, there were 188 cases of sextortion reported to police in 2020. Of those, 14 resulted in prosecution.

And in 2021, the number of reported cases dropped by 28%.

Lyons said the ability for people to come forward during Covid lockdowns could have had an effect on the statistics.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Sextortion victims are manipulated to send intimate photos of themselves.

One victim whom Lyons spoke to didn’t want to make a complaint.

“For him, he didn’t want to report it as he didn't feel like it warranted reporting, and the embarrassment factor.”

He thought the offenders were likely overseas and nothing could be done about it.

But that’s not the case.

Lyons said police, Customs and Department of Internal Affairs worked closely with overseas partners to find offenders and hold them to account.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff The offenders demand money and threaten to post the images online if the victim doesn’t pay up.

The trend internationally is that young men are most likely to be the victim of sextortion, with a rise in offenders preying on the vulnerability of young gay men.

“This has a real impact on a young boy who hasn’t decided to share his sexual preference yet and is being targeted online,” Lyons said.

“Not only is he being sextorted for money, but the fear of his images being released and the fear of his sexual preference being outed – at a time he may not be ready for.”

The effect on victims is enormous, leading to isolation, feeling they will be blamed and judged.

“Would you walk down the street and pass a naked photo to a stranger? If the answer is no, then think about the behaviour online,” Lyons said.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection recently analysed of one of the internet’s largest financial sextortion discussion/support forums.

A thread where victims discuss experiences of being sextorted also found the primary targets are boys and young men.

“I know all the usual tells of a scam like this but the scammer made it very believable, they had a normal amount of followers on insta, a high snapscore and a consistent face from the snaps. So I was convinced that it wasnt a scam. I was wrong,” one victim said.

Another victim wrote about the fear of having their images shared online.

“I’ve seen all the advice in here to just block them everywhere and cut off all communication and don’t worry about it, but my anxiety knowing this person might follow through and send these DMs to people I know is legitimately crippling.”

Supplied Detective senior sergeant Jodie Lyons said there needs to be more education about sextortion.

Lyons would like to see more education around sextortion in New Zealand.

Victims can report this and won’t be in trouble, Lyons said.

Last October, Hamilton man Timothy Hoolihan was sentenced after faking payment screenshots to get sexual images.

Using Instagram account simplesexy65789, Hoolihan befriended women, got phone numbers and offered money – up to $15,000 – for “sexual and intimate” images.

Hoolihan threatened to share images he had if they didn’t send more.

A woman who sent Hoolihan images explained threats made her “watch my back every two seconds” as she didn’t know what he looked like.

How to report sextortion: