Support flows as attacked shopkeeper faces unknown road to recovery

A givealittle page has been set up for the injured shopkeeper.

There’s an unknown road to recovery ahead for a man who had his thumb and finger caught off in an horrific dairy robbery in Hamilton, but public support is behind him.

He remains in stable condition in a ward in Waikato Hospital, after eight hours of surgery to reattach his digits.

A group of four offenders attacked about 7.30am on Saturday morning when four offenders ran into Hamilton's Irvine St dairy and stole estimated $15,000 to $20,000 of cigarettes.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the man, Nabin, with the page saying he and his wife are expecting their first child in a couple of weeks.

“This vicious attack has caused the soon-to-be parents a lot of trauma, and they face an uncertain future financially.”

The money will go towards Nabin’s recovery and needs of soon-to-be new parents.

The page as of 7.30am Tuesday had raised around $1300.

Dairy owner Puneet Singh said on Sunday people had already been dropping in gift cards and money for Nabin.