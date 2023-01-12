Why the man with the ‘tidiest house in Timaru’ was accused of fraud

In 2007 Barry Stewart was wrongly convicted of defrauding ACC and spent 321 days in prison.

Barry Stewart didn’t see much of his brother-in-law. But when he did, usually at family Christmas gatherings, Burt White seemed like a pleasant enough guy, even if he did seem to pepper him with questions.

What Stewart didn’t know was that White was secretly feeding information to the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) about him.

“Barry Stewart is my brother-in-law. He’s ripping the system off,” White said when he spoke to one of the Corporation’s investigators in 1993.

Stewart was a butcher for many years in Timaru, but, at the age of about 37, he stopped work and claimed ACC after pain in his wrists became too much to bear.

READ MORE:

* ACC apologises for failing to tell woman she was eligible for financial compensation

* Court of Appeal rules 'hug-of-death' cancer should be seen as a personal injury

* Hundreds of injured people paid less than minimum wage, despite vow to change ACC law



But White thought his brother-in-law was faking his injury, which was apparently aggravated sometimes by doing even the simplest of tasks, such as peeling potatoes, turning pages of a book or picking up pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

“There’s nothing wrong with his hands or arms. He does all the normal jobs around that house like anybody else. He just doesn’t like going out and doing the work,” he told the investigator.

“He must have the tidiest house in Timaru. The gardens are perfect.”

Since stopping work, Stewart had painted the roof of his house, done up his bathroom and his kitchen, removed a hedge and a fence, gone white baiting, and somehow managed to drag the caravan out of his garage on his own and attach it to his car so he and his wife could head away on holiday, White said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Barry Stewart was found guilty of defrauding ACC, but his conviction was later overturned.

Over the course of the next decade, he contacted ACC a number of other times to complain about his brother-in-law.

The Corporation eventually investigated White’s claims, and, in 2005, it suspended compensation payments to Stewart.

Two years later, he was standing in the dock at Timaru District Court charged with defrauding ACC of more than $200,000 by misleading doctors and the Corporation about the true level of his abilities.

The Crown alleged Stewart’s dealings with ACC were a classic case of a work-shy malingerer who’d acted deceptively.

It called a number of witnesses, including White, some of Stewart’s neighbours and a private investigator, who all claimed they’d seen Stewart completing tasks which, according to dozens of medical certificates he’d filed in support of his claim, he wasn’t capable of doing.

Stewart told the court he was a “workaholic” and “if there was a cure, I’d be working tomorrow”.

Through his lawyer, he disputed some of the prosecution's evidence about activities he’d been doing, such as ripping out the hedge and painting the roof, which he said were done when he wasn’t claiming ACC.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Barry Stewart spent 321 days in prison before a court ruled he’d been the victim of a “substantial miscarriage of justice”.

But he accepted he’d mowed lawns, cleaned spouting and gardened, when his pain levels allowed.

Stewart said his ability to perform an activity occasionally and for a limited period of time was characteristic of the condition from which he suffered (fibromyalgia), and was therefore not inconsistent with him being unable to do repetitive tasks at work.

The court also heard that he’d been diagnosed as suffering from Chronic Pain Disorder, a condition which meant he sometimes exaggerated his level of pain because otherwise he thought he would not be believed.

Stewart considered being fit for work meant being pain free - a feature of the disorder, according to a psychiatrist who gave evidence in his defence. He believed the medical certificates he’d filed to ACC were a fair reflection of his ability to work, not to carry out activities like gardening, his lawyer told the court.

In his closing address to the jury the prosecutor attacked the evidence of the psychiatrist.

“What did you make of [the doctor’s] psycho babble? You may well think [he] was a malingerer’s dream who seemed to be able to come up with an explanation for everything the accused did as being consistent with Chronic Pain Disorder.

“Do you think he came across as an independent and impartial expert or was he someone who was firmly in the accused’s camp bending things around to suit the accused? Is this just one of those myriad of modern disorders let loose on the world by the medical profession which means that no-one’s responsible for any of their own actions any more?”

The prosecutor also said Stewart was the only one with a motive to lie.

“He’s the one on trial, he’s the one with the most to lose, him and his family.”

Stewart was found guilty of 34 of the 59 charges brought against him, and jailed for three years.

His sentence was reduced to 18 months’ imprisonment on appeal, before his conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court - the country’s highest court - which ruled in 2009 that he’d been the victim of a “substantial miscarriage of justice”.

The presiding judges said the prosecutor’s comments about the psychiatrist and Stewart in his closing address were a “blatant departure from good practice and so prejudicial that the trial was unfair and the convictions cannot stand”.

Stewart’s credibility was crucial at trial, the judges said, and the fact he was found not guilty on charges similar to those on which he was found guilty “supports the inference that the outcome on the latter charges may have been different but for the attack [on the psychiatrist] and the suggestion of a motive to lie”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Barry Stewart is fighting for entitlements he believes ACC should have paid him for the period he was in prison.

The Crown did not seek a new trial, given the time he’d already spent in prison.

Stewart spent 321 days behind bars.

But his release from prison, and the overturning of his conviction wasn’t the end of his battle with ACC - it was the beginning of a new chapter in a saga that he says has cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars and “wrecked my life”.

While the Corporation resumed paying Stewart weekly compensation, it would only back pay him for the period of suspension during which he wasn’t in jail - a decision which he says deprived him of about $30,000.

It cited a section of the Accident Compensation Act, which says “the Corporation must not provide any entitlements … to a claimant in respect of any period during which the claimant is in prison”.

Stewart appealed the decision.

But the judge who heard the case in 2015 said the legislation was clear: “It is the fact of imprisonment rather than the reasons for it that results in a claimant becoming disentitled.”

“The result does appear harsh and unfair. Mr Stewart was not only deprived of his liberty despite not having been convicted, and now he loses the income he would have otherwise been entitled to.”

In dismissing the appeal, the judge said “any change in approach will be a matter for Parliament and not for this Court”.

Stewart believes the law needs to be changed, but has been reluctant to speak publicly about the issue, until now.

“I’ve had a gutsful of it. It affects me daily. I just want the story told before I die. I’m not a fraudster - I’m a good honest Kiwi.”

The 69-year-old says he doesn’t know what motivated his brother-in-law, who died recently, to complain secretly to ACC all those years ago.

But the chain of events his actions triggered have caused him huge stress, to the point that he contemplated suicide.

And yet, he says, he’s never received an apology or any compensation for the ordeal he’s been through.

“It absolutely stinks.”

Stewart, who moved to Rangiora several years ago, has an ally in his local MP Matt Doocey who has written to ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni on his behalf and also raised his case with the National Party’s ACC spokesperson Michael Woodhouse.

In a statement, ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the issue of disentitlement from compensation payments while a person is imprisoned won’t be considered by the Government before the next election, but “I hope to look into it at a future date”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni

“… while I generally agree with the need to look into this part of the legislation more closely, there are many other areas which are also a priority.”

That included a wide-ranging review of mental injury cover through ACC, she said.

Woodhouse said he was very sympathetic to Stewart’s plight, and National would consider amending the legislation if it was elected at the next election.

ACC’s deputy chief executive corporate and finance Stewart McRobie said payments “outside of scope” could be made when there was a “serious service failing” by the Corporation, but no such failing was found in Stewart’s case.

“We acknowledge that Mr Stewart is dissatisfied with this decision however it has been appropriately addressed by the review and appeal process.”

According to documents obtain by Stuff, ACC believed, based on the evidence it held, it was right to refer Stewart’s case to Crown Law to pursue a fraud prosecution against him. “At that point management of the prosecution passed outside of ACC’s control.”