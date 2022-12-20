The man caught on a pet cam doing a sex act in a neighbour's home has kept name suppression

The man was given a discharge without conviction and ordered to pay a donation to charity. (File photo)

A man spotted on his neighbour’s pet cam performing a sex act has kept name suppression after Stuff appealed the decision of a district court judge.

The police case was that in June last year the man – twice on the same day – entered the woman’s home while she was at work.

The first time in the afternoon he took off all his clothes and masturbated while walking around. The second time in the evening he lowered his trousers.

The man was given a discharge without conviction on one charge of being found in a building without a reasonable excuse after he pleaded guilty. He was also ordered to pay a donation to a charity.

He had been caught on a pet cam which was later seen by the neighbour.

At the sentencing Hutt Valley District Court judge Tim Black​ said he was satisfied there was a real risk of self harm in the man’s case which had progressed to the point of making plans.

“In the end should this half day of aberrant behaviour define his future, and I consider it should not.”

The man had lost his employment in the wake of the offending in June 2021.

Stuff appealed to the High Court saying the District Court judge seemed to think if the man’s name was suppressed it would increase his prospects for being re-employed, which in turn would help his mental health.

Stuff asked the High Court judge to reassess the level of risk publication posed to the man’s health.

The man’s lawyer, Shanna Bolland,​ told Justice Jill Mallon​ the kind of entities the man worked for were risk averse, in circumstances where the public would see the headlines without knowing all the background information.

The public wouldn’t be sympathetic or compassionate about the causes of the offending or the risk of re-offending, she said.

There was already a serious risk of suicide and widespread publication was the worst thing the man could imagine, Bolland said.

Justice Mallon said the facts presented a consistent picture of a man who has been severely depressed for an extended period, who has had persistent thoughts of suicide and who had taken preliminary steps towards that end, albeit interspersed with better periods.

“I disagree with Stuff that M’s previous and prospective roles pointed in favour of publication. M no longer has those roles and, as discussed earlier, is most unlikely to regain any similar roles where there would be a public interest in knowing of the incident.

“I also disagree with Stuff that the Judge wrongly assessed the seriousness of the offending.”

The judge dismissed the appeal.