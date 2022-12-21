Horrific child abuse case reminds social workers not to take information at face value

Oranga Tamariki’s review of a horrific case of child abuse has found that staff should not have taken information from whānau at face value and should have explored contradictory information in greater depth.

The Ministry has, under the Official Information Act, provided its practice analysis summary carried out following a brutal assault by a Hawke’s Bay couple that left a 4-year-old boy fighting for his life in January 2020.

The boy’s father, Whare Ramsey, 28, was jailed for three years and 10 months and his stepmother, Larissa Wainohu, 33, was jailed for five years and three months in October.

Circumstances of the boy’s injuries and hospitalisation attracted wide publicity, with a detective describing them as among the most severe injuries he had seen on a child in 30 years of policing. A paediatrician with 20 years’ experience also said the boy’s injuries were the most extensive she had seen.

The injuries, which have left the boy permanently impaired, were inflicted when he was left in the care of Wainohu. But they were the culmination of years of injuries suffered by the boy and multiple reports of concern to Oranga Tamariki.

Four reports of concern related to Wainohu and Ramsey were made between September 2018 and June 2019.

John Cowpland/Stuff Whare Ramsey, 28, is the boy’s father. (File photo)

The first resulted in a home visit by police and social workers. After consultation with whānau it was determined the boy was safe and no further action was needed.

The same conclusion was reached following the second report.

A third report was received, but before Oranga Tamariki staff could make a third home visit, the boy was taken to hospital with a head injury. That was the subject of the fourth report.

After the boy was taken to hospital, a hui-a-whānau (family meeting) was held that resulted in the boy living with different whānau members while social workers completed an assessment.

John Cowpland/Stuff The boy’s injuries occurred when he was in the care of Larissa Wainohu. (File photo)

Following more hui-a-whānau the boy was returned to his Flaxmere home for Christmas 2019. It was there that he suffered the life-threatening injuries on January 29, 2020.

The summary identifies a number of strengths in the Ministry’s practice. These include such things as the number of hui-a-whānau that were held, the clear plans that were put in place, the “good collaboration with whānau who appeared to act protectively” and the “clear rationale for returning the child home”.

Under the heading ‘’Areas for practice improvement’’ the summary noted that Oranga Tamariki had not engaged with maternal whānau. It also said “the child’s voice could have featured more in the social work assessment” and “Information was taken at face value when it could have been explored in greater depth, and contradictory information should have been explored further”.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Oranga Tamariki is being told it must do better when it makes decisions about whether or not to investigate possible cases of abuse or neglect.(First published July 12, 2021)

The summary ended with several recommendations, all of which have now been completed.

These included refresher training for staff around signs of physical abuse, refresher training for staff to understand the importance of applying assessment frameworks, and supporting staff to “share ideas and strategies around safety planning when working with denied child abuse”.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Rachel Leota said the Ministry strived to ensure no children were harmed or injured in care and that all children were in a safe, secure home where they could thrive.

“A serious injury of any tamaiti (child) us a tragedy and deeply concerning, and if this occurs, we are dedicated to understanding what lessons can be learned to prevent it happening again,” Leota said.

Oranga Tamariki was now confident that the boy and his four siblings who had been in the couple’s care were now in safe and loving placements.