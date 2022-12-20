Aunt and uncle charged in connection with toddler's homicide

Casino Ataria-Wharehinga was 19-months old when she died from injuries after being badly beaten

The couple facing charges for the death of Gisborne toddler Casino Ataria-Wharehinga can now be identified as her aunt and uncle.

Casino’s aunt Amy Rita Wharehinga, 37, and her partner Te Ngahuru Maxwell McClutchie, 35, were charged in November but could not be identified until interim name suppression orders lapsed this week.

Casino was taken to Gisborne Hospital with critical injuries on January 6. She was later flown to Starship Hospital and died on January 10.

A homicide investigation was launched after her death, with police alleging she had been badly beaten in a house in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

READ MORE:

* Gisborne toddler who died named by police, homicide investigation ongoing

* Man and woman arrested in relation to Gisborne toddler's death

* Faces of Innocents: Iris Davidson's death 'broke my heart'



McClutchie faces charges of manslaughter of Casino, causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety, and neglect of a child.

Wharehinga faces charges of neglect and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are in custody. A trial date has been set for early 2024.