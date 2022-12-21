Payroll worker stole $220k from Auckland District Health Board

The woman stole $220k from the Auckland District Health Board. (File photo)

During a “small window of opportunity”, a payroll officer at Te Toka Tumai Auckland (formerly Auckland District Health Board) transferred $220k into her own personal account.

Angelina Tuese was charged back in March 2021, and has since admitted four charges of theft by someone in a special relationship and will be sentenced next year.

According to the summary of facts released to Stuff, Te Toka Tumai Auckland has two large fortnightly pay runs; Technical Medical Clerical (TMC) and Nursing (NSG). Each week one or the other is run.

Before the pay runs are disbursed, the payroll department does two trial pay runs to make sure there are no irregularities.

READ MORE:

* Former ADHB employee facing charges of corruption, disclosing information

* Worker charged with stealing $220k from Auckland District Health Board



This leaves a small window of opportunity for a payroll officer to make adjustments without alerting the system, the summary said.

It's within that small window that Tuese managed to transfer $220k into her personal account.

On four occasions between May 2018 and January 2021, Tuese accessed the payroll system and changed the bank accounts of employees who had ceased employment at the DHB to her own.

She then changed the account numbers back.

On the first occasion, Tuese self-verified a payslip to the value of $922.06.

The second time the amount was $5,206.12.

Between February and May 2020, she self-verified 18 payslips for an employee valued at $72,122.68.

Cybercrime is the second least-reported crime, after sexual assault, according to the Crime and Victims Survey.

Then between June 2020 and January 2021, she self-verified 16 payslips of another former employee, valued at $142,109.83.

All offending and self-verification was completed in the window between the trial pay runs and the actual pay runs.

In total, Tuese transferred $220,360.69 into her account.

Acting chief financial officer for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, David Vial, said they were saddened that an individual took advantage of their position to defraud the organisation.

“Fraudulent activity like this is very rare and the actions of Ms Tuese should not reflect on the good work and integrity of our workforce.”

Vial said if fraudulent activity was detected through internal audits, the DHB took appropriate action.

“In this case our actions included carrying out an audit, reporting our findings to the police, and taking steps to prevent this happening again. In addition, the individual no longer works for us.”

Vial said the nature of Tuese’s sporadic offending over an extended period of time impacted how quickly Te Toka Tumai was able to detect it.

Te Toka Tumai has since reviewed its audit practices across the payroll systems and further strengthened the checking and approval process, Vial said.