Auckland teenager who raped and sexually assaulted fellow teens to be named

A teenager who raped and sexually assaulted fellow high school students at parties has lost name suppression.

However, he cannot be named before Friday.

The 19-year-old has admitted 10 charges including rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child.

The charges relate to offending when he was aged between 14 and 17 and attacked six young women.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and a further 12 months’ supervision when he appeared at the Auckland District Court in April.

The Court of Appeal’s decision on name suppression, released this week, showed the teen was concerned for his personal safety. His lawyer, Emma Priest, pointed to “vigilante attacks” and the possibility of condemnation on social media.

Priest said her client had autism and ADHD and the district and high court judges wrongly assessed her client’s culpability.

The Court of Appeal disagreed.

“One need only read the sentencing notes to see that this argument has no real prospect of success,” the decision said.

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

In sentencing the teen, Judge Claire Ryan started at seven-and-a-half years in prison before applying various sentence discounts for his mental health, early guilty pleas, youth, remorse and rehabilitation.

In the end she reduced his sentence by 73%, allowing her to impose home detention while acknowledging he was getting “a lucky break”.

Priest also complained media coverage of her client had characterised her client as “a predator” which was unfair.

Again, the Court of Appeal disagreed.

“We accept that he appears to have responded well to treatment and may well not reoffend. But we are not persuaded that there is anything unfair or disproportionate about publicity to date.”

They also addressed the vigilante attacks, pointing out items had been thrown at the teenager’s home, despite name suppression being in place.

The judges said publishing the teenager’s name was consistent with the principle of open justice that allowed the media and the public to scrutinise the courts.

They reiterated Judge Ryan’s conclusion in the District Court, that the public were entitled to make their own character assessments of the teen.

“To do that, they must know who he is.”

The court ordered that the teenager should be given 48 hours to prepare for publication. That means he will be named at 2pm on Friday, unless Priest seeks leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Three of the young man’s survivors have taken the unusual step of waiving their rights to automatic name suppression.

They have previously addressed the court, sharing details of suicide attempts and ruined years following the teenager’s attacks. They support naming the offender.

Where to get help

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.