Waikato police hunt Hamilton store robbers

Police are investigating a robbery in Hamilton west in the early on Wednesday morning (file photo)

Police are investigating a robbery in Hamilton in the early on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to an Avalon Drive shop at around 5.45am with reports of people entering the store and taking items.

There were no injuries.

The offenders left in a vehicle, which was discovered by the Eagle helicopter abandoned a short time later on Gibson Rd in Dinsdale.

READ MORE:

* Youth criminals 'out of control' says top cop as police shot at, homes and shops invaded

* Support flows as attacked shopkeeper faces unknown road to recovery

* Ramraid generation: 'These kids are broken'



Police are conducting area enquiries to find those involved.

This robbery comes on the back of Saturday morning’s violent robbery of Irvine St Dairy – where a shopkeeper was attacked with a machete.

And Monday morning’s spate of ramraids and burglaries, which resulted in four youths being arrested, but police are still looking for others believed to be involved.