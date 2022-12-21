Occupants of Christchurch flat escape unharmed after suspicious fire

Emergency services were called to a fire at one unit in a group of flats on Waltham St about 7.30am.

A fire at a flat in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a unit in a group of flats on Waltham Rd about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Detective James Loh said the occupants escaped the fire unharmed.

“At this stage we are treating the circumstances surrounding the fire as suspicious and as part of our ongoing inquiries, we will be liaising with Fire and Emergency investigators,” Loh said.

There is currently a scene guard in place with a scene examination to be completed.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact police quoting file number P053011799.