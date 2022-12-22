Woman charged after alleged murder in Whangārei loses name suppression

The 32-year-old, charged with accessory after the fact to Bob Kleiman’s murder, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday.

A woman charged by police investigating a Northland homicide can now be named, after appearing in court on Wednesday.

Leonie Farell​, 32, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, in relation to the death of Bob Kleiman on October 26.

The 56-year-old’s body was found at a house on Edge St in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi on October 27.

Ike Wellington Kingi​, 42, was charged with Kleiman’s murder and is due to next appear in court in February.

READ MORE:

* Second person arrested after man found dead in Northland's Onerahi

* Homicide investigation leads to meth bust in Northland, four arrested

* Police name Whangārei suspected homicide victim



Farell was arrested on Tuesday as part of police’s ongoing investigations for allegedly assisting Kingi and failing to tell police about Kleiman’s death until 19 hours later.

She also faces three charges of failing to comply with police, in relation to passcodes for three cellphones.

In the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday, Farell entered no plea to the four charges.

She was denied bail and remanded in custody to appear in the High Court in Whangārei on February 3.

Judge Gene Thomlinson granted Farell interim name suppression of just 24 hours, so she could tell her family about the charges.

That expired at 1.30pm Thursday.

Farell and Kingi are set to go to trial in June 2024.