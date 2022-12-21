Nine Gisborne youths arrested after spate of car break-ins

Police dog Pari shows off his new safety boots. (Video first published in August 2018)

Dog teams were used to track down youth offenders after a spate of car break-ins on the East Coast.

A number of vehicles were broken into in Mangapapa on the East Coast on Sunday night, and early the next morning on Fox St in Gisborne.

The police used teams of dogs to track and find the offenders.

Nine youths were apprehended – five were charged with stealing three cars and breaking into another three cars.

The other four were under the age of 13, and have been referred to youth services.

Tairāwhiti prevention manager Inspector Darren Paki said the police responded quickly and found the young offenders.

“This shows what can be accomplished when we work together to prevent crime in our community, and I encourage the public to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Prevention manager Darren Paki encourages people to report suspicious activity around vehicles. (File photo)

The police also encouraged people to stay in touch with neighbours and let each other know if anything unusual was happening.

Paki said people should check their vehicles were secure, and urged people to consider preventative measures like off-road parking, steering wheel locks, and engine immobilisers.

“In addition, please ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open. The best option still remains having your vehicle in a garage if possible.”

Police will continue to actively patrol the Tairāwhiti area.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call Police on 111 if it’s happening or 105 after the fact, or call anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.