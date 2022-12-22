Second suspicious house fire in Christchurch in two days

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says the fire was “well involved” when crews arrived on the scene about 9am. (File photo)

Police have taken a person into custody after a suspicious house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a house Bidwell Place, Hillmorton, about 9am on Thursday .

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved” when crews arrived, No-one was injured in the fire.

A police spokesperson said one person had been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

It is the second house fire being treated as suspicious in Christchurch in two days.

On Wednesday, Fire and Emergency was called to a fire at a unit in a group of flats on Waltham Rd about 7.30am.

Detective James Loh said the occupants of Wednesday’s fire escaped the fire unharmed.