New documents reveal how drink-driving cop was able to sneak into police station to destroy own blood samples

Bo Wang turned up to his colleague’s house at 4am asking for a swipe card to access a police station.

An off-duty police officer caught drink-driving gulped litres of water and was seen “jumping around” as if trying to sweat the alcohol out, new documents reveal.

He then drove to a colleague’s house and banged on their window at 4am in a desperate attempt to get a swipe card, so he could sneak into a police station and destroy his own blood samples.

Auckland Constable Bo Wang was sentenced to home detention after admitting perverting the course of justice by destroying his own evidential blood samples, driving while forbidden and burglary.

Wang, 33, was stopped at an alcohol checkpoint on Quay St in July. He elected to undergo an evidential blood test after a breath test read 501 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – double the legal limit.

Job sheets, emails and statements from police officers who dealt with Wang have been obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Constable Kenneth Ashford was on duty as part of the Impairment Prevention Team (IPT) and witnessed Wang’s breath test, which was taken by a sergeant.

Ashford took over as the sergeant knew Constable Wang.

Wang told Ashford he was “uncomfortable” and didn’t want to be recognised by other officers, so was taken to another alcohol bus.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Bo Wang brought up being a “Blue brother” with a colleague who was undertaking his breath test.

As the pair walked onto the bus, Wang asked for water and opened the staff fridge.

While going through procedural details, Wang helped himself to another bottle of water from the staff fridge.

Ashford told him to stop, as he wanted to treat Wang the same as anyone else.

While waiting for the blood nurse, Wang approached Ashford outside the alcohol bus asking for more water.

Wang then brought up being a “Blue brother” and said “I wouldn’t treat you like this”.

During this time Wang was speaking in an irritated tone.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Bo Wang took water from the staff fridge in the alcohol bus. (File photo)

Wang was allowed to fetch water from his own car.

“I witnessed Wang drink more water and pouring it on himself before he was jumping round and doing lots of physical movements erratically as if he was to sweat the alcohol out,” Ashford said in his statement.

At about 3.58am, around 50 minutes after Wang had failed to get into the Harbour Bridge Station with his old access card, he began knocking at his colleague’s door.

The constable was woken by his wife who heard the knocking at the door and windows, which went on for about five minutes.

The constable considered Wang a colleague and a mate. Wang apologised for waking the constable and asked him for his swipe card.

The constable repeatedly asked Wang why he needed it while off-duty.

“Bo stated that he had something urgent to do and he needed to go there. We were at the front door, and he was taking loudly.”

Worried Wang would wake up his family, he again asked why the card was needed.

Wang said it was for “personal and private stuff”.

Despite it not sitting right with the constable, he gave Wang the access card so he would leave.

The following morning, the constable decided to contact his senior sergeant but was interrupted by a phone call from Wang.

During that call, the constable again questioned Wang about the access card.

The constable called Wang’s bluff by telling him he’d rung the sergeant and left a message in order to get Wang to tell him what happened.

“Bo asked me not to tell anyone and it would be fine as this would just become sample lost.”

The constable immediately phoned his sergeant and told him he may have breached the code of conduct.

He went over to meet with the sergeant at 3pm where he detailed what happened.

During that day, Wang rang him and left messages.

“I brought [redacted] a gift and for you as well, I want to hand it to you myself,” one message said.

The constable told Wang to leave the swipe card in his mailbox.

At 8.55pm, he received a text message from Wang, who was outside his home.

“I’m not going to drag you down into the water, if you are under investigation, you can say you left your wallet here and I returned to you today,” Wang said in a text message.

“Can you come out and see me. I have screwed up and will take responsibility.”