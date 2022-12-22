Company fined $21k over sediment run off at controversial Upper Hutt subdivision

Land in Upper Hutt's Whitemans Valley that was the site of a controversial subdivision that has been before the Environment Court multiple times.

A building firm that had been putting up homes in Upper Hutt’s Whitemans Valley has been fined $21,000 for allowing excess sediment from building sites to run off into streams.

Quality Homes NZ Ltd had been developing 12 sites in Whitemans Valley in a new subdivision.

The company and the sole director Stuart Adams​ had pleaded guilty to charges of breaching the Resource Management Act over the proper discharge of sediment.

Five of the properties were on a hill slope that needed forestry cleared from it.

Greater Wellington Regional Council issued an abatement notice in 2019 after a site inspection. It included the five building platforms that had been put up.

Environment Court judge Brian Dwyer​ found that the discharge from the platforms was limited.

He outlined that there were sediment controls in place throughout the development however there had still been some run off.

He did find the sediment discharge would have been minimal.

Dwyer said it was not clear it was deliberate offending.

The lawyer for GWRC, Andrew Britton,​ said it had put the environment at risk with the lack of erosion and sediment controls on the site.

Lawyer for the firm and Adams, Stephen Iorns​ said his client knew he had stuffed up and it had been inadvertent.

The judge convicted the company and imposed the fine. He declined an application to discharge Adams without conviction but then convicted him without any further penalty.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Judge Brian Dwyer had heard both the initial failed case by Greater Wellington Regional Council and now the sentencing of Quality Homes NZ Ltd.

It was another court hearing in a long-running case that had previously seen GWRC lose a botched case over the presence of wetlands in the area.

The council had taken enforcement action through the court over what it said was wetlands that needed protection in Whitemans Valley.

Not only did it fail to prove there were any wetlands but had not shown that if there were, they were not excluded from protection under a particular part of the Resource Management Act about deemed them now to be pasture.

The council then had to pay nearly half a million in costs not only of all the parties but of the Environment Court itself.

The judge said the council’s case had failed spectacularly.