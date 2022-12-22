Man who killed infant son fails to have his prison sentence reduced

Hayden Anthony Gray in court at his sentencing in May 2019.

A father jailed for shaking his infant son so violently that he later died from brain injuries has failed in his attempt to have his prison sentence reduced.

Hayden Anthony Gray was found guilty of two charges of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to four-week-old Carter Hutton.

Gray was sentenced to 10 years and six months’ imprisonment in May 2019, but appealed against the length of the term.

But his bid to have it cut was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

READ MORE:

* Woman who killed cyclist Peter Jenkins has second appeal blocked

* Jail for man who left baby brain-damaged after violent shower assault

* Family of Auckland kindy teacher killed in crash disappointed driver's jail term is cut



Gray appealed on the grounds that the length of the prison term he received was manifestly excessive.

The Court of Appeal’s decision, released on Thursday, found that Gray’s challenge failed to take into account the seriousness of his offending when the sentencing judge adopted the starting point.

Gray did not seek help for Carter and positioned himself to be still be in his care following the incident. This was also taken into account by the sentencing judge.

SUPPLIED The Court of Appeal dismissed Gray’s appeal against his sentence.

“In our view, there can be no dispute with the judge’s conclusion that a sentence of 10 and a half years’ imprisonment was appropriate for the totality of the offending,” the judgment said.

“We do not consider there was an error or that a different sentence should have been imposed. The appeal is dismissed.”

Carter died on July 25, 2018, a year and a day after he was injured.

The little boy was found to have suffered 40 broken bones in his ribs, arms and legs. There was also retinal haemorrhaging and bruising, indicating there had been squeezing or compression of the area around the eyes.

The Crown submitted the injuries were consistent with Carter having been violently shaken or possibly thrown on to a soft surface.

Gray claimed he had fallen asleep and rolled onto the baby on the sofa, causing him to suffocate. This claim was rejected by the trial judge.

Gray could not be charged with murder or manslaughter because the death occurred more than a year and a day after the assault. Carter died nine hours and 50 minutes beyond the threshold that would have allowed Gray to be charged with homicide.

The Government has since repealed the law when it became a factor in a police decision not to lay criminal charges over the Canterbury Television (CTV) building collapse in the February 2011 Christchurch quake that killed 115 people.