Migrant who blew whistle on illegal job premiums now faces deportation

This 2018 video shows the cash handover which is now costing the migrant worker dearly.

A couple who spoke out about an employer who demanded an illegal ‘premium’ to give them a job are being deported by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), which says the payment means they are not of ‘good character’ to stay here.

The couple, who don’t want to be named, featured in Stuff’s 2018 series on migrant exploitation, The Big Scam, when they supplied a covert video recording showing them handing over $5000 in cash to a Hamilton restaurateur - and in return receiving the paperwork they needed to apply for work visas.

After speaking out to Stuff, the woman withdrew that visa application, and told Immigration New Zealand investigators about the payment.

But now INZ is using that as a reason to deport the couple back to India, having repeatedly denied them new visas on character grounds, because it says she initially concealed the payment.

READ MORE:

* Migrant exploitation complaints jump more than 250 per cent

* Nearly 165,000 migrants eligible for fast-tracked residency

* Essential workers leaving Aotearoa for other 'open doors' to residency

* Illegal: Is it time for another overstayer amnesty?



The Indian couple, who have been in New Zealand for seven years, have run out of options after the associate immigration minister, Phil Twyford, declined to intervene in their case.

The couple’s lawyer, Alistair McClymont, argued the couple should qualify for the recently-introduced Migrant Exploitation Visa, a visa class designed for migrants who speak up about exploitative employers. But he said INZ had taken a position that migrants who paid their employers illegal ‘premiums’ weren’t victims of exploitation.

“It is grossly unfair,” he said. “The only way that Immigration New Zealand knew about this employer is because she came out and spoke publicly about it through Stuff, but they have shown no mercy whatsoever.

“INZ seem to take the view that [paying premiums] eliminates them as being a victim, as if the migrant worker has somehow contributed to their exploitation. In my view, the duress they are under to pay that money is in itself a form of exploitation.”

Supplied Lawyer Alistair McClymont says INZ doesn’t recognise people in this situation are also victims of exploitation.

He said INZ should recognise that some migrants paid up because they were out of options and had invested heavily in coming to New Zealand in the hope of gaining residency because of promises made to them by agents and the government.

McClymont said the couple could now be deported at any time. Their only remaining hope was an appeal to their local MP, Labour backbencher Arena Williams, to intervene.

Through tears, the woman said: “They should just give us a second chance. I did a little mistake, I shouldn’t have agreed with what the employer said, but we didn’t know [it was illegal].”

She said she was three months pregnant, had miscarried last year due to the stress of her situation, and feared she would miscarry again. “We are very helpless. I am so scared.

“I don’t want to go [back to India]. I have spent lots of money and lots of years, so how can I just move back? How can we start again from zero? It’s too hard.”

Stuff’s original November 2018 story about the couple reported how they met with Hamilton restaurateurs Janesh Kharbanda and Bhawna Kapila Bhatia at Kharbanda’s former home in Pokeno after the woman had applied for a job in Kharbanda’s Indian restaurant.

The video records them agreeing to pay a total of $20,000 and to pay part of the tax attached to the job, with Kharbanda promising: "I will fix it."

Interviewed by Stuff at the time, Kharbanda denied any wrongdoing, claiming the payments were to buy a franchise of his Indian restaurant business. “I've never done anything illegal. Everything is fair. This is just an opportunity.”

David White/Stuff Janesh Kharbanda and his partner Bwawna Kapila Bhatia accepting money from an immigration hopeful.

There was no mention of the word ‘franchise’ in the recording. The paperwork handed over was a signed employment contract to work as an assistant manager at one of Kharbanda’s two Dhaba restaurants in the Waikato and the woman said: "He offered me a job as assistant manager; no mention of a franchise at all.”

Kharbanda later forwarded Stuff an unsigned, franchise contract. He claimed he’d reported the woman to INZ and had “written proof” the woman paid for a franchise, then backed out of the deal, and demanded $50,000 in compensation. Kharbanda later served Stuff with a trespass notice and in an email threatened to post on social media that Stuff had blackmailed him. He eventually said he would repay the couple at $100 per week.

David White/Stuff Restaurant boss Janesh Kharbanda.

In the video, which Stuff had translated from Punjabi, Kharbanda said he would pay minimum wages and the tax on 32 hours’ work, but the wife must pay tax on eight hours. He says: “Don't worry I will fix everything, including essential visa for your husband as well.”

The husband agrees to return some salary payments to him and to pay $5000 immediately, $10,000 when the wife’s visa is approved, and another $5000 for a three-year work visa.

The assistant manager title was enough for the wife to apply for a Variation of Conditions (VOC) to her work visa, and eventually, apply for residency.

She withdrew that application when she discovered Dhaba on Highway restaurant, at the Mercer rest stop on State Highway 1, had been closed the entire time she was awaiting her visa to work there.

After Stuff’s reporting, she was interviewed by INZ investigators, but said she was too scared to provide witness testimony at any legal hearing. INZ said it had referred the employer to the Labour Inspectorate, but the case was closed when the woman chose not to progress after the money was repaid.

In his letter to Twyford, McClymont, the woman’s lawyer, argues that sending the couple home would deliver “a message to the public and the temporary migrant worker community that INZ has no empathy and sympathy for exploited temporary migrant workers. It may also create a negative impact on reporting of exploitation.”

It says the wife’s decision to withdraw her application showed she acted in good faith and shouldn’t be punished for not knowing the law.

Immigration guidelines say INZ will decline visas where a premium has been paid and that information hidden from them.

Since blowing the whistle, the woman has unsuccessfully applied for a work visa and a student visa. These were declined, with INZ issuing a series of three Potentially Prejudicial Information (“PPI”) letters to her, saying she had withheld material information about the job premium and saying she did not meet good character requirements. The couple’s last legitimate visa was a three-month holiday visa which expired in November 2020, and they have been in New Zealand unlawfully since then.

Minister Twyford’s spokeswoman, Jo Spratt, said the minister did not comment on individual cases.

In a written statement, INZ’s general manager of verification and compliance, Richard Owen, said the couple were in New Zealand unlawfully but no deportation had been scheduled.

Owen said the couple weren’t eligible for the migrant exploitation visa as they were here unlawfully and their most recent visitor visa applications were declined as INZ was not satisfied they were “bona fide applicants intending a temporary stay in New Zealand”.

“We appreciate [they] are in a difficult situation. However, during the application process, it is clearly outlined to applicants the consequences of providing false or misleading information, and that penalties can apply.”