Police search for two men after woman was woken and allegedly assaulted in her home

Do you recognise these people? Police are asking for the public’s help after two incidents in which a Wellington woman found an unknown man in her home in two incidents, on Dec 20 and Dec 22.

Police are asking for help identifying men seen in Mount Cook, Wellington, near the home of a woman who has reported being woken and assaulted on Thursday morning.

The man fled and a police dog failed to track him down.

Security camera photographs show two men in the area on Thursday morning about the same time as the offending, which was at 6.40am.

Police want to identify the person or people from the security footage as they may hold crucial information.

The woman also told police a man also disturbed her on December 20 trying to climb through her window about 12.30am. She was unharmed and he fled when she saw him.

Police believe the same man may be responsible for both incidents.

The man is of a large, solid build, with a large head, broad shoulders, large nostrils and dark skin. He was wearing a large “chunky” hoodie –dark grey or blue in colour – and a dark grey beanie. He spoke in a soft, yet deep, voice.

Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll said the offending was a serious concern.

”These events have been incredibly disturbing for the victim. Every person deserves to feel safe in their home and we are committed to finding those responsible,” Carroll said.

Police also want to hear from anyone who has imagery on security cameras or dashcam that may be helpful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online. Please reference 221222/6152.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.