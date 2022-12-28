Motorcyclist killed in Central Otago crash named as Dunedin man

The motorcyclist killed in a crash near Wānaka has been named as Andrew Ian Nicholson, 59, of Portobello, Dunedin.

He died in a one-vehicle crash on Luggate-Cromwell Road at around 10:30am on December 21.

Police earlier said the motorbike had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding.

Two days later they put out a plea for witnesses to the movements of Nicholson.

READ MORE:

* Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash in Central Otago

* Police investigate fatal motorbike crash in Northland's Kaihu

* Eight people killed in horror weekend on New Zealand roads



He was riding a red and black Ducati motorcycle, registration B4YBU, police said.

It was believed he departed the Otago Peninsula at 8am and travelled to State Highway 6 by either State Highway 87 (Middlemarch) or State Highway 85 (the Pig Route).

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, police said.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”