Fake banknote warning after reports of counterfeit $50 bills in Whangārei

Whangārei shopkeepers told watch out for counterfeit bills after fake $50 notes have been used

Shopkeepers need to be on the lookout for counterfeit money circulating in Whangārei, police are warning.

There have been reports of fake $50 notes being used at a number of local businesses, accroding to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer.

Pilmer said it’s important businesses involved in handling money are aware of security features within banknotes.

He pointed shopkeepers to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s guides telling people how to spot fake notes.

For those who find a counterfeit note, Pilmer said they should put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with police.

“It’s important for people to understand it is an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes,” Pilmer said.

“If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not accept it and notify Police.”

Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact Police on 105.