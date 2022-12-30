Two ambulances torched in suspected arson in Cromwell

The suspected arson took place next door to the Cromwell fire station (file photo).

Two ambulances were heavily damaged on Friday after a suspected arson at the Cromwell ambulance station.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulances were off-duty, and the ambulance station did not sustain any damage.

The main Cromwell ambulance was not at the station and remained fully operational, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said emergency services received calls about smoke rising around 4.30pm Friday.

Two fire trucks attended and discovered a vehicle well alight, he said.

The St John ambulance station is adjacent to the Cromwell fire station on Barry Ave.

Lyford said the crews worked to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to other vehicles.

There were no reported injuries, but the fire was seen as suspicious and has become a police matter, he said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the fire was “being treated as suspicious” and that a Fire and Emergency investigator is “expected to attend tomorrow (Saturday)”.