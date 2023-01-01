One dead, three injured, after car rolled north of Christchurch

One person has died in a car crash near Christchurch. (File photo)

A person has died and three were injured in a car crash north of Christchurch.

Police said one person died in the crash on the Rangiora Leithfield Road, near Pembertons Road, at Sefton.

Emergency services were notified at 7.55pm on Saturday that a car had rolled.

One person died at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital with injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

There have been 13 recorded deaths on New Zealand roads this Christmas New Year holiday period, which started on December 23 and ends at 6am on January 4.

Last year was the highest in five years with 16 recorded deaths over the holiday period.

Sefton is about 35km north of Christchurch.