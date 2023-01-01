Fire that damaged two Cromwell ambulances deemed not suspicious

Two ambulances were heavily damaged in a fire at Cromwell ambulance station. (File photo)

A fire at the Cromwell ambulance station that damaged two ambulances has been deemed non-suspicious.

Two ambulances were heavily damaged in the fire about 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ initially indicated the fire was suspicious and police were investigating.

However, it has now been confirmed it was not suspicious, police said.

READ MORE:

* Two ambulances torched in suspected arson in Cromwell

* Motorist drives into oncoming traffic before hitting tree

* One person critically injured after three-car crash in south Otago



A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the main Cromwell ambulance was not at the station at the time of the fire and remained fully operational.

There was no impact to the ambulance service in the Cromwell community and surrounding area, the spokesperson said.