Queenstown fire at American millionaire's controversial NYE fireworks

Fireworks sparked blazes across the country over New Year’s Eve.

A controversial New Year’s Eve fireworks display at an American millionaire’s property is believed to have caused a large rural fire near Queenstown.

Neighbours say the Dalefield fire was on a property linked to Empire State building chief executive and president Tony Malkin.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the blaze involved three separate fires burning in tussock on steep terrain.

It was contained by about 2:30am and burnt an estimated 1.2ha of land.

READ MORE:

* Spare a thought for animals this Guy Fawkes

* Businessman Damien Grant's fireworks display riles rural Auckland neighbours

* Guy Fawkes 'heart wrenching' ordeal for horse owners



Fire crews had knocked out hotspots and were monitoring the situation on Sunday morning, the spokesperson said.

It was one of several fires started by fireworks or bonfires that fire brigades attended after New Year’s Eve and several are still burning.

SUPPLIED A fire at Marahau in the Tasman District saw two homes evacuated overnight.

Angry neighbours to the Dalefield property started a petition against the legal fireworks display due to concerns of the impact it would have on horses and other animals in the area.

It was signed by over 600 people.

A previous statement released to local new organisation Crux Media said the property owners offered financial assistance to move local animals.

"We are private people who have owned our property for nearly 20 years.”

The statement said the owners had deep social and charitable connections in the area.

“We will happily consider any reasonable request from our immediate neighbours for financial assistance to move their livestock.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience," it said.