Fleeing motorcyclist taken to hospital after crashing bike near Porirua school

The incident occurred about 4.30pm on Monday in Porirua, coming to an end outside Mana College after the motorcyclist crash. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a fleeing driver incident in Porirua.

The motorcyclist was signalled to stop about 4.30pm on Monday after police recognised them as a person with an outstanding warrant, a spokesperson for police said.

“The motorcyclist fled and shortly afterwards crashed outside Mana College.”

Police did not initiate a pursuit but rather the motorcyclist crashed a short time after being signalled to stop, the spokesperson said.

Police transported the motorcyclist to hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

Further charges relating to the flee incident will be laid, she said.

A spokesperson for Wellington Regional Hospital said the patient was in a stable condition at the Emergency Department.