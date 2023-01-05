Battered dairy owner feared for his life in violent armed robbery

Police at the scene on River Rd, near the city centre.

A battered and bruised Hamilton dairy owner who stared down the barrel of a shotgun during a daylight robbery is considering throwing in the towel.

At 5pm on Wednesday, it was his turn.

All he could think when the four alleged offenders ran into the Fairfield Bridge Dairy and Cafe was: “Okay, it’s happening now.”

“I was just in the back trying to get a few drinks to fill up the fridges,” he said on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* If you witness a crime, call the police, don’t be a vigilante

* Vape store owner takes on body corp in battle to install ramraid security measures

* Youth criminals 'out of control' says top cop as police shot at, homes and shops invaded

* Shopkeeper injured by machete suffers further tragedy



“And four of them just came in one go, two of them to the counter to get the things, the other two just started punching me.”

He feared for his life as one was allegedly carrying what he described as a shotgun.

“Absolutely, because after those incidents where one person got killed, and one got their finger chopped off.

“One of them was pointing the gun at me. It was scary, and that is why I was trying to get out the back door.”

The man’s face was left bruised and swollen – St John treated him at the scene.

“My family and everyone has told me just to shut the shop. They said it makes no sense where you fear for your life, it’s best to shut it.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

“That is what I am thinking, with those things increasing day-by-day.

“I know it’s just going to get worse, and it won’t improve until they start getting harsher punishment for those kids.

“The police are doing their best. They are catching the kids but the justice system is so weak they are getting out the next day. They need to change the laws. We are too soft on crime.”

Two of the alleged offenders emptied the smoke cabinet along with the till, which normally has a float of about $300 and also had up to $400 in sales.

Surrounding businesses were closed at the time. He thinks that is why they targeted his shop at that time of day because a sign states there aren't cigarettes or money on the premises at night.

Being the holiday period, the normally busy road was quiet.

He said the alleged offenders were wearing masks and he believed at least two were under 18-years-old.

The shop has CCTV cameras and a fog cannon, but he didn’t have time to set it off.

Avina Vidyadharan/Stuff The Fairfield Bridge dairy was robbed shortly after 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police said the foursome left the scene in a white Subaru Impreza, which had earlier been stolen.

They had arrested and charged an 18-year-old male in relation to the robbery and he was scheduled to appear in the Hamilton District court.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery.

“This was a very traumatic and frightening incident for the dairy owner,” Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

“He suffered moderate injuries in the assault, however this could have ended very differently.”

The teenager is also facing further charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful taking of motor vehicle in relation to an aggravated robbery that occurred at Blackbull Liquor Cambridge on December 11.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information on the robbery.

They can contact police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230104/4911.