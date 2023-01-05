Gunpoint robbery at Hamilton dairy, owner injured

The Fairfield Bridge dairy was robbed by four people shortly after 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Four armed offenders robbed a Hamilton dairy at gunpoint, assaulting the owner.

Police are investigating the Wednesday afternoon incident at Fairfield Bridge Dairy on River Road and have made one arrest so far.

Four armed offenders entered shortly after 5pm, assaulted the dairy owner, and held him at gunpoint.

The offenders took a till and cigarettes from the dairy, and left the scene in a white Subaru Impreza, which had earlier been stolen.

“This was a very traumatic and frightening incident for the dairy owner,” Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

“He suffered moderate injuries in the assault, however this could have ended very differently.”

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to the robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in the Hamilton District court on Thursday.

Avina Vidyadharan/Stuff Police have arrested an 18-year-old and are looking for the other offenders.

The teenager is also facing further charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful taking of motor vehicle in relation to an aggravated robbery that occurred at Blackbull Liquor Cambridge on December 11.

Police are working to identify the other offenders involved in Wednesday’s robbery, and they would like to hear from anyone who can help.

If anyone has information contact police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230104/4911.