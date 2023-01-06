'Clearly not worth it': Five youth caught on camera ramraiding supermarket steal coins and candy

Fendalton Supervalue was ramraided early on Friday morning. It was the second burglary attempt in two months, leading the owner to wonder why ramraiders bother.

Five young people have been caught on camera smashing a car into a Christchurch supermarket, only to leave with coins from a charity donation box and a few packets of candy.

The cost of the Fendalton Supervalue ramraid on Friday morning will be almost exclusively borne by the senseless damage, and a few packets of Mentos mints, says owner Vanessa Irvine​.

It was the second break-in in two months where thieves left more or less empty-handed.

At 5.25am police responded to a ramraid burglary at the supermarket. A police spokesperson said the stolen vehicle was later located on Racecourse Rd however work to identify and locate the thieves was still under way.

That work would be aided by CCTV footage, which Irvine said was excellent quality, covering the inside of the shop and car park.

She said her baker had been out the back when the car rammed into the store. The aspiring thieves – who appeared young, but whose ages were unknown – aimed for the one quarter of the building which wasn’t protected by bollards.

“I guess we’ll be getting more bollards,” Irvine said.

“There were massive produce cabinets in front of that window... they had to squeeze through.”

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, Irvine said the five people involved tried to steal cigarettes but couldn’t break the security locks.

They then turned to the vape cabinet, but couldn’t completely get in, despite dropping it. Irvine said they grabbed only two or three devices.

By the time they left, they’d only managed to grab the charity coin collection box and handfuls of candy from the counter.

Alden Williams/Stuff Their access point was the only quarter of the building not protected by bollards.

“Possibly only the Mentos lollies,” she said.

Irvine said thieves who broke in about a month ago also failed to steal anything substantial – “not even a candy bar”.

“It’s clearly not worth it,” she said.

The supermarket was open by 7am and repairs were under way.

The trend of ramraids has escalated in the past three years. Police recorded just four ramraids in March 2018, but that climbed to 42 in March last year.

The penalty for burglary could land an adult up to 10 years in jail. However, the average age of a ramraider was 15.

In Christchurch, most ramraids appeared to target convenience stores – a far cry from the first ramraid reported by Stuff, which involved the 1994 theft of 29 Italian wool cashmere suits in Wellington, valued at $2000 each.