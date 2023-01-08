Corrections launches review following woman's murder by neighbour on parole

Colombian national Juliana Bonilla Herrera was murdered by a man who had been out on parole for less than three months.

A policy that meant a woman murdered by her neighbour was never notified he was on parole after being jailed for rape is under review.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera was killed in her home by Joseph Brider in January 2022, just 10 weeks after he was paroled from prison having served seven years for raping a woman in 2014.

Before releasing Brider, the Parole Board assessed him as high risk of violent offending and moderately high risk of sexual offending.

He was placed in a flat next door to Bonilla Herrera who didn’t know the unit was used for rehabilitating prisoners. The 37-year-old was also not informed of Brider’s extensive past crimes, but she had had told friends she felt like he was watching her.

Brider broke into her flat shortly after midnight on January 22, having searched her name and bought condoms, rolls of masking tape and latex gloves in the weeks prior.

She was found dead by friends later that morning, having suffered 29 sharp force injuries and 51 blunt force injuries. Many were defence wounds on her arms and hands.

Brider, 35, pleaded guilty in September to murdering and abducting her with the intent to have sexual connection between January 21 and 22.

Oriana Perkinson/Supplied Juliana Bonilla Herrera was murdered by Joseph Brider just 10 weeks after he was paroled from prison.

The Department of Corrections announced in September it would commission an independent review into its existing notification policy on placing offenders on parole in the community.

On Thursday, chief probation officer Darius Fagan​ said in a statement the review has begun and is lead by Dr Gwenda Willis.

“Dr Willis is a well-respected clinical psychologist who has extensive knowledge in forensic and correctional psychology, including research and practice.”

Fagan said the review will cover the current process to ensure “it is clear, transparent, fit for purpose and contributes to enhancing the safety of communities”.

Oriana Perkinson Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found dead insider her home on Grove Road, Addington, Christchurch on January 22.

It will also cover recent changes in legislation, policy and practice relating to the assessment and management of accommodation in the community up to the previous review in 2018.

Relevant supported accommodation services would also be reviewed to prevent the risk of further harm to the community.

The review is expected to be completed by March 31, he said.

“Once the review is completed, we will be looking at how a copy will be released publicly.”

Willis, the reviewer, joined the School of Psychology at The University of Auckland in 2013, and formed the Advancing Sexual Abuse Prevention Research Group.

According to her university biography her work “focuses on strengths-based approaches to addressing offending behaviour, and sexual abuse prevention”.

In 2019, she told Stuff she had spoken to Corrections staff about her research and advocacy for "person first" language for sex offenders.