Police arrest 18-year-old after one person seriously injured in Wellington

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Friday evening after police were called to reports of an assault. (File photo)

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a person was found seriously injured at a Wellington address on Friday night.

Police were called to Paraki St in Paraparaumu about 10pm after reports of an assault, a police spokesperson said.

A person was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

A short time later, an 18-year-old man was arrested, the spokesperson said. The man was due to appear in Porirua District Court on Saturday morning on charges related to the incident.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

“Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police were still looking for suspects after armed police raced to Nairn St in Mt Cook on Thursday after being told someone had shown a firearm from a vehicle.

A firearm was found inside a vehicle but the alleged offender was still yet to be found.

Police inquiries were ongoing, a spokesperson said.