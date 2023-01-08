Prisoner relocated from Otago after assaulting officer

A prisoner will be transferred out of the Otago Correctional Facility, near Milton, after a Boxing Day assault.

A Corrections officer has been hospitalised after a serious assault at a high security prison.

Staff at the Otago Corrections Facility were attempting to return prisoners to their cells on Boxing Day when the prison officer was hit in the face.

Otago Corrections Facility prison director David Miller saidthe officer was “spontaneously assaulted” and assisted by other staff, who brought the situation under control.

Miller said the prisoner was immediately placed on directed segregation. His security classification was reviewed, and he would be transferred to the maximum security wing at Auckland Prison.

The officer was seen by on-site medical staff, transferred to hospital for further medical attention, and was now recuperating at home.

The assault comes as corrections facilities across the country continue struggle to recruit and retain staff.

On Thursday, Corrections NZ had 494 vacancies for frontline staff. In comparison, the prison population had increased by nearly 600 in the past six months, bringing the total to 8308.

In December, there were 16 more recruits than departures, according to Alan Whitley, Corrections Association industrial officer.

It had followed months when more staff had left the industry than were being replaced. Low pay was considered a factor.

According to an online job listing for an Otago Corrections officer, new recruits could expect $59,519 annually, or around $28.6 an hour.

By comparison, a job working in logistics for a different Government agency was offering $64,903.

Leigh Marsh, Corrections national commissioner, told Stuff last week that efforts to recruit staff included better work-life balance. More than 1800 applications were received in the final three months of 2022.

“The reality is the threat of violence is something we cannot eliminate entirely, but we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners,” Miller said.

He said 90% of the prison population have had a lifetime diagnosis of mental health or substance abuse disorders, 80% had convictions for violent offences, and 35% were gang affiliated.

”We have invested in training and tools to keep our people safe. This includes training in de-escalation techniques and interpersonal and tactical communication skills, through to stab resistant vests, body worn cameras, and pepper spray.”