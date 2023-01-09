Woman seriously injured after pinned by caravan
The end of the holidays was marred for one couple after a woman was pinned by a caravan being reversed by her husband
The incident unfolded on Belford St in the Dunedin suburb of Waverley in Dunedin on Sunday, at 7.15pm, Sergeant Matt Lee said.
The 68-year-old husband was reversing the caravan into the couple's driveway, and was being directed by his 67-year-old wife.
However, she became pinned between the reversing caravan and concrete pillar, Lee said.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance, a St John spokesperson said.