Man who tried to buy girl on dark web under username 'Kiwipedo' to remain in jail
An Auckland man jailed after he tried to buy a young girl to sexually abuse her has been declined parole.
Aaron Joseph Hutton hid behind the profile name ‘Kiwipedo’ on the dark web, where he traded images of children being sexually abused and then tried to buy a girl.
Hutton previously admitted a charge of attempting to deal in someone under the age of 18 for sexual exploitation and possessing objectionable images and is serving a sentence of three years and two months.
He appeared before the Parole Board for the first time on Wednesday before Judge Louis Bidois, Marian Kleist and Alan Hackney.
The panel heard his lawyer had asked for the hearing to be adjourned as Hutton’s parole assessment report had not been completed.
However, Hutton told the panel he was keen to start a child sex offender programme, to which he had been accepted.
The six-month programme starts in February.
Hackney said the board would want Hutton to complete a programme in prison, as it was his way out of jail, and then develop a safety and release plan.
“That sounds good,” Hutton replied.
“You’re making a very good decision going down that pathway,” Hackney said.
Judge Bidois told Hutton he would receive a decision from the board saying he was progressing well, was motivated to do the programme and had employment prospects upon release.
Hutton will reappear before the board in November.
When he was caught, Hutton thought he was chatting to fellow paedophiles – but he was actually talking to undercover Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) agents.
Hutton's conversations with those agents showed he was looking for someone who could “traffic children internationally” and was willing to pay up to $15,000 USD.
He posted that he was “not wasting time” and was “serious!!!”
Hutton and an agent went on to exchange a number of messages over the following six weeks, with Hutton asking how the agent’s “search” was going and offering help.
In April 2015, Hutton began talking with another agent who said he had a 7-year-old girl.
Hutton described the notorious Austrian sex offender Josef Fritzl as his “hero”. Fritzl kept his own daughter as a sex slave for 24 years in a cellar in their garden and fathered seven children with her.
A meeting was arranged that would have enabled Hutton to commit sexual acts on the young girl.
When agents searched Hutton’s work and home, they found traces of his dark web identity and found a hard drive with more than 400 images of children being sexually abused.
Where to get help for sexual violence
- Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines
- Victim Support 0800 842 846.
- Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.
- The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.
- Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
- Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).
- If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.