Evening assault leaves person with critical injuries

Police at a Linwood Ave property in Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

Police have been at a Christchurch address overnight after someone was critically injured in an assault.

The incident happened about 7.35pm at the Linwood Ave, Christchurch property.

Police said those involved appeared to know each other.

Police put a scene guard outside the property, which is owned by Housing New Zealand.

Inquiries were ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

St John sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

They took one patient to hospital in a critical condition.