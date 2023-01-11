Person injured in Little River after fall

Emergency services have been called out to Little River after a person has been injured in a fall.

St John confirmed the person was in a moderate condition and being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

St John were called to Puaha Rd on Christchurch’s Banks Peninsula about 1.20pm. One ambulance, one first response unit, two rapid response vehicles and one helicopter attended.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and WorkSafe would be advised.