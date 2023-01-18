Wine store 'still standing and open' after being burgled three times in 13 days

Liz Wheadon, the general manager of Glengarry Wines in Auckland’s Mount Eden, says staff have been frustrated with all the burglaries and decided to board up the front of the store as a temporary solution.

An Auckland wine store is “still standing” after a string of burglaries over the holiday season resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars.

Glengarry Wines​ retail store in Mount Eden was hit by thieves three times in the span of 13 days, Liz Wheadon​ said.

“The first robbery was on December 23, then we were hit again on December 31, and on January 5,” she said.

A police spokesperson said large amounts of alcohol had been stolen from the shop on January 5.

Four young people had since been arrested.

No one was injured during the raids, but staff were left to clean up shattered glass and broken bottles.

Wheadon said employees were still dealing with the aftermath of those robberies, when just last week on Wednesday, the store was hit again in a daylight raid.

“We had two guys with hoodies on and covered-up faces come in to shoplift. They did so while the store was still open.

“It was the brazen nature of it which really alarmed us.”

Glengarry Wines has 16 stores in total across Aotearoa, with 14 in Auckland. Wheadon said it had endured 45 raids across all its stores in the span of 19 months.

“It’s been really hard to deal with. We’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars worth of products, but the biggest impact has definitely been on the people.

“We're a family-owned business and the family are really hurting. The staff are as well.

“It's very hard to deal with this continuously.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff A message on the cardboard placed in front of the store reads ‘still standing and open’. The cardboard is to prevent people from accessing the store, stealing products and causing damage, Wheadon says.

Wheadon said the total losses up until November 2022 were “sitting at a quarter of a million dollars”.

“We haven't added up this year yet, but we have spent thousands just on security upgrades.”

She said the store had implemented every security measure, but nothing seemed to be decreasing the number of thefts.

“The stores are very secure and we've done everything that's been recommended. We have CCTV, we’ve got security grills and tough security glass, but they seem to now have ways to get through that.”

The front of the store in Mount Eden had now been boarded up.

Wheadon hoped this would be a short-term solution.

“We're working on something for the longer term, but it's got to a stage where, within 13 days, children have been smashing their way in.

“We felt if we left the store as is, they were just going to do it again.”

In November, the Government announced the retail crime prevention programme would be extended to small retailers that had been the victim of aggravated robbery or a ramraid-style burglary, funding fog cannons and bollards.

However, Wheadon said Glengarry did not qualify for the programme as it was not a small business.